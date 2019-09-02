Hello everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

On this week's show, Zaryd Wilson and Liz Wylie discuss the One Roof Property Report which has some staggering numbers around Whanganui real estate, Whanganui iwi signing a treaty settlement agreement in principle with Government and the ongoing demolition of the Thain's building.

Whanganui has now got its first Tesla charging station so we talk about that and also look back on the weekend that was and the start of spring.

Also on this episode, Zaryd and Liz discuss the Sarjeant Gallery, which is gearing up for a very special celebration this weekend.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.





