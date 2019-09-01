St Johns Hill School in Whanganui celebrated 90 years of education at its Parkes Ave site on Friday.

Pupils, teachers and a number of visitors were dressed in clothing that has been fashionable throughout the school's history.

After a kapa haka group performed a welcome for families and visitors, principal Michael Fitzgerald, dressed in cap and gown, held up a photo of the 1929 school opening.

Fitzgerald said when the school opened there were just 20 pupils and two classrooms.

"The school now has 17 classrooms and a roll of 412."

He told the gathering that there was an original school in Parsons St on the site where St Johns Hill Kindergarten now stands.

"It burned down in the 1890s and for a time children went to school at a house in Brassey Rd."

Senior students Eric Craig, Emma Bullock and Kate Oshanassy talked about the different eras in the school's history.

Eric covered the years from 1929 until 1959 and said 700 trees were planted in the grounds one Arbour Day in the early years.

He said it set the tone for St Johns Hill School's future as an enviroschool where care for the environment and sustainability are paramount.

Emma spoke about the years from the 1960s to the 1980s when the school experienced rapid growth in roll numbers and new classrooms.

Kate covered the years from 1990 when corporal punishment was banished to the present day where St Johns Hill School follows a restorative practice model of "respect for self, others and our environment".

Parents and visitors were then taken on a tour of the school's open modern learning environment before a cake cutting ceremony.

The most senior pupil, Elizabeth Adrole and the youngest, Poppy Englebretson, did the honours.

St Johns Hill School celebrated their 90th anniversary with a cake made by Lucy Law. Photo / Liz Wylie

The gathering then sang and a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday to the school.

Children welcomed visitors into classrooms where they shared their learning about the school's history.