Manawatu poet and storyteller Rachel Doré promises to deliver some entertaining verse at Whanganui's Grand Hotel next Sunday.

Doré will be joined by jazz musicians Chris Dann and Ken Chernoff to deliver Shades - Poetry and Jazz at the Grand in support of the Whanganui Brain Injury Association.

"I'll be performing my original poems, and some from other poets I like," Doré said.

"Rehearsals with Chris and Ken have been very interesting and I love the way they interpret the poems."

Poetry and music are known to have positive effects on the brain and Doré said the vital work of the Brain Injury Association is truly worthy of support.

She will interview association manager Vivienne Stevenson after the performance.

The non-profit organisation based in Whanganui covers Waverley down to Bulls and inland to Marton, Ohakune and as far as Taihape.

Stevenson, as the only full time paid worker, travels the region providing support for those affected by brain injury as well as their families, whānau and caregivers.

"During a six-month period, I'm likely to work with up to 70 people and it can be quite a stretch," Stevenson said.

"We are always in need of funding so it is really good to get this support and I hope plenty of people will attend because it promises to be a great night."

She has been in the role for 18 years and said she has formed many rewarding relationships.

"The association often holds quiz nights and raffles and there will be raffle tickets available at the Grand on Sunday night."

Doré performed with fellow Manawatu poets Tim Saunders and Chris Gallavin for Magpies at the Grand in May to help raise funds for the Guyton Group Trust.

"Neville [Gorrie, publican] is such a great supporter of the arts and generously provides a venue for us," Doré says.

"I hope people will make a night of it on Sunday and come along for dinner as well."