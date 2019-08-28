The homicide investigation into the death of Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson will feature on Police Ten 7 on Thursday night.

Wilson died almost a month ago in Wellington Hospital after being taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition having suffered non-accidental injuries.

Despite three arrests being made in relation to Wilson's death, Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong said police still don't have all the information they require.

"We are still actively seeking the public's help even though there have been arrests made," he said.

"We are looking for people that know anything about it to come forward because we still don't think we've got the information."

A 27-year-old woman was charged with perverting the course of justice and a 28-year-old man was charged with injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure.

The woman was remanded on bail and the man was remanded in custody until they are due to appear in court again on September 17.

A 48-year-old man who also has interim name suppression is charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear again on September 3. He is also yet to plead.

Police Ten 7 airs on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm on Thursday.