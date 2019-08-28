Warning: This article is about suicide and may be distressing for some readers.

Whanganui suicide deaths have reached their highest level since records began 12 years ago.

There were 16 suicides in the Whanganui District Health Board area in the year to June 30, according to the provisional suicide statistics released by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall this week.

That is up four from the previous year and the most since records began in 2007/8. The previous highest was 13 in 2015/16.

Advertisement

Nationwide there were 685 suicides - 17 more than last year when there were 668.

A statement from the Whanganui District Health Board said the numbers were "extremely distressing".

"One suicide is one too many," a spokesperson said.

"The statistics for Whanganui reflect the national trend of an increase in such deaths, and Whanganui DHB shares the concern of all New Zealanders over this issue.

"It should be noted that not all suicides come to the attention of the DHB or involve health services."

In June, WDHB launched a suicide prevention strategy and it is "looking at the organisation of its mental health services to ensure they best meet the needs of our people".

"The project is being undertaken by Healthy Families Whanganui Rangitikei Ruapehu, and involves a wide range of stakeholders, community organisations and individuals, including those with lived experience of suicide.

"It is a bottom-up, community-led project that aims to produce a strategy, framework and action plan to reduce this painful toll."

Advertisement

Judge Marshall acknowledged the pain many communities were feeling.

"I extend my condolences to the families and friends of those who died by suicide in the

past year," she said.

"The reasons people make this decision are numerous and depend on many factors.

"It's up to all of us to look out for our family, friends and neighbours – to ask how they're going and coping with pressures in life, and offer our support, to offer hope.

"Because there is hope. I'm encouraged by the suicide prevention initiatives taking place."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202