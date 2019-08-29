A man avoided going to jail after attacking two females in their 20s.

Tony Tamahau Davis confronted a family member about an incident that had occurred earlier in the day on December 12, 2018.

The victim had not been involved in this incident; however, that did not stop Davis from going to her address at 6.30pm and arguing with her.

Davis, 41, appeared in Whanganui District Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of male assaults female and injuring with intent to injure.

"Following a short heated argument you rushed the 28-year-old female victim," Judge Dugald Matheson said.

"You punched her in the head while shouting 'I'm going to f*****g smash them all'."

The victim covered up her face as Davis continued raining down blows until a female co-offender took over the assault.

The power of her punches forced the victim to the ground, where she curled up in an effort to protect her face.

"She continued to punch her in the head until you returned," Judge Matheson said to Davis.

"You then removed your shoe and while your partner held her down you hit her hard on the head with the shoe."

Upon hearing the commotion of the assault, a second female, aged 26, exited the house and told Davis to leave. She was then also victimised.

Davis kicked a glass-topped steel table in her direction.

Judge Matheson said Davis then charged the second victim, grabbing her shoulders and pulling her off the steps.

"You then punched her to the head while on the lawn of the address.

"You then punched her until she ran into the house to get away. Upon hearing the police had been called, you fled the address."

When tracked down by Whanganui Police, Davis admitted he had lost control and punched both victims repeatedly.

The 28-year-old victim suffered swelling and soreness to her head and eyes as well as cuts to her lip and ear and her head was bruised.

The 26-year-old also suffered swelling and soreness to her head and eyes and a lump developed on her head following the assault.

Davis spent 18 months in prison for serious violent offending in 2013, but had not offended since.

In determining his sentence, Judge Matheson considered Davis' show of remorse, his guilty plea and the time he had spent on bail following his offending.

The Judge sentenced Davis to four-and-a-half-months' home detention with six months' post-detention conditions.