If you have always fancied trying your feet at some ballroom or Latin dancing, you are welcome to pop along to Dancesport Wanganui's monthly social dance at St Andrews Hall this Sunday. Co-ordinator Kathleen says it is a fun way to keep fit and all abilities are welcome. "The recorded music is very high quality and we always have an excellent supper afterwards." Male dancers are especially in demand.
Whanganui Heritage Month
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: Pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site or visit whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
Winter Wonderfest
When: All week
Where: Various locations
Details: Winter Wonderfest festival programmes from Women's Network or Space Studio and Gallery, or download a copy: spacestudiogallery.co.nz or at the Winter Wonderfest Whanganui page on Facebook.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
Documentary film night
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Show Your Hand - directed by Whanganui's own Kevin Double. Project born on Wellington's waterfront showcases the city's most creative minds of theatre, special effects, music and fashion. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Pink Floyd Tribute
Comfortably Numb
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Tribute band Revival provides huge sound, blistering guitar solos and a state of the art light show. Tickets $25 to $30 from venue or eventfinda
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Loss, Grief and Healing with Sue Nicholson
When: 7pm
Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre
Details: Tickets (age 13+) $72.55. Purchase from Royal Wanganui Opera House.
Whangamania@Lucky
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Silver Surfer, Threat. Meet. Protocol, Yaya & The Snakes. Three brawling and bruising bands from across New Zealand go at it in a no holds barred, no disqualification match to be declared the Whanganui Champion. $10 at the door.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
The Sarjeant Collection
When: 2pm
Where: Sarjeant Gallery
Details: Tour the Sarjeant collection store and catch a glimpse of the Gallery's old masters. Tickets $10. Limited spaces available so bookings essential at Sarjeant on the Quay or by phoning 06 349 0506.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Crooked Royals
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Auckland metalcore group Crooked Royals and guests. $10.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Dancesport Wanganui
When: 7pm-9.30pm followed by supper
Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St
Details: Monthly social dance. Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, social dances. Theme: Black and White. Members $5, non-members $10. Information Kathleen 06 344 2245 or Graeme 0274341823.
MONDAY
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome singers. Ph Mary Ann 06 343 9981.
Badminton
When: 7.30pm
Where: Springvale Stadium.
Details: Whanganui Badminton Club. Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire 06 347 1613.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.