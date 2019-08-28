If you have always fancied trying your feet at some ballroom or Latin dancing, you are welcome to pop along to Dancesport Wanganui's monthly social dance at St Andrews Hall this Sunday. Co-ordinator Kathleen says it is a fun way to keep fit and all abilities are welcome. "The recorded music is very high quality and we always have an excellent supper afterwards." Male dancers are especially in demand.

Whanganui Heritage Month

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: Pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site or visit whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

Winter Wonderfest

When: All week

Where: Various locations

Details: Winter Wonderfest festival programmes from Women's Network or Space Studio and Gallery, or download a copy: spacestudiogallery.co.nz or at the Winter Wonderfest Whanganui page on Facebook.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

Documentary film night

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Show Your Hand - directed by Whanganui's own Kevin Double. Project born on Wellington's waterfront showcases the city's most creative minds of theatre, special effects, music and fashion. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Pink Floyd Tribute

Comfortably Numb

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Tribute band Revival provides huge sound, blistering guitar solos and a state of the art light show. Tickets $25 to $30 from venue or eventfinda

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Loss, Grief and Healing with Sue Nicholson

When: 7pm

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre

Details: Tickets (age 13+) $72.55. Purchase from Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Whangamania@Lucky

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Silver Surfer, Threat. Meet. Protocol, Yaya & The Snakes. Three brawling and bruising bands from across New Zealand go at it in a no holds barred, no disqualification match to be declared the Whanganui Champion. $10 at the door.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

The Sarjeant Collection

When: 2pm

Where: Sarjeant Gallery

Details: Tour the Sarjeant collection store and catch a glimpse of the Gallery's old masters. Tickets $10. Limited spaces available so bookings essential at Sarjeant on the Quay or by phoning 06 349 0506.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Crooked Royals

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Auckland metalcore group Crooked Royals and guests. $10.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Dancesport Wanganui

When: 7pm-9.30pm followed by supper

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St

Details: Monthly social dance. Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, social dances. Theme: Black and White. Members $5, non-members $10. Information Kathleen 06 344 2245 or Graeme 0274341823.

MONDAY

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome singers. Ph Mary Ann 06 343 9981.

Badminton

When: 7.30pm

Where: Springvale Stadium.

Details: Whanganui Badminton Club. Feather shuttles, timed games. $8 per session. $6 16yrs and under. Contact Jude Hildreth 343 7669 or Kate Matthews 027 7766015

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire 06 347 1613.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.