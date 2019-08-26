Light-footed older people incorporated line dancing and waltzing into their repertoire during Whanganui's Kaumātua Kapa Haka Extravaganza, organiser Lynn Haenga said.

The event was the last of Whanganui's Puanga 2019 celebrations. It took place on Sunday afternoon in the Whanganui City College Hall.

There were 120 performers from four groups, Haenga said. They were Ngā Paerangi, Te Taikura o Te Awa Tupua, Ngā Pakeke o Ratana and kaumātua from Paraparaumu. They performed waiata-a-ringa, poi and haka.

The kuia and koroua on stage ranged in age from 60 to 87 and their performances ended with some final words about Puanga - the Māori New Year as it is celebrated here.

The extravaganza will become an annual Puanga event, Haenga said, and she thanked its sponsors.