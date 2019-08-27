Whanganui Collegiate's primary carpenter George Flutey is known for his handyman skills but his artistic abilities were undisclosed.

That changed during a recent cultural weekend when Flutey's abstract paintings were exhibited in the school's library foyer.

Flutey said he has sold six of the 18 acrylic on canvas paintings, which has left him feeling "pretty chuffed".

"I have never had formal art training but some years back, I was inspired by the paintings of Wassily Kandinsky.

"He was a Russian artist painting in the early 1900s and I was amazed that his works were that old because they looked really modern."

Flutey started by replicating one of Kandinsky's paintings and discovered his ability to produce original abstract art.

"I enjoy producing paintings and I'm happy with my brushwork.

"I also use a pallet knife to build up layers on the canvas and the effects are endlessly fascinating to me."

Collegiate spokeswoman Lindsey Robinson said Flutey's exhibition is an inspiration to students.

"He demonstrates that you can pursue your passions in among your busy work life, at the same time being inspired by Whanganui's artistic community," she said.

Flutey said he has produced most of his canvasses during the winter evenings.

"When it's cold and dark outside, I love making bright, cheerful canvasses - it cheers me up and I feel great to know they have that effect on other people."

Although he has exhibited his work in shows with other artists, the cultural weekend exhibition was his first solo show and he says he would like to hold another one when he has produced more paintings.