It will be a night to celebrate initiatives and people across Whanganui who have demonstrated excellence, innovation and success in health and wellbeing.

The Te Tohu Rangatira Whanganui District Health Quality Awards are back for another year on September 6 at the Wanganui Racecourse.

About 70 award entries have been submitted so far by community organisations and the Whanganui District Health Board.

Winners will be selected by a judging panel from the Whanganui health and disability sector.

Piri Cribb, a descendant of the lakes of Kahumatamomoe and the banks of the Whanganui River, who is a business analyst for the Ministry of Justice Maori Whenua Programme and former radio announcer, will MC the evening.

A series of short video interviews hosted by local social media stars, The Bromigoes, will be shown that showcase passionate people in the health sector.

The organising team said they give special thanks to their gold sponsor Jackson Stone and Partners and silver sponsors Air Wanganui.

Tickets are $25 each and include a buffet dinner with a cash bar available on the night.

They can be purchased from Community House in Ridgway St or by cash only at the Centre for Patient Safety and Service Quality at Whanganui Hospital.