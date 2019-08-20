Jan Preston is probably best known to New Zealand audiences for the 1980s hit song Doctor I Like Your Medicine.

The short-lived band Coup D'Etat which included Preston, Hello Sailor's Harry Lyon, Neil Hannan and Steve Osborne collected the 1981 Recording Industry Association of New Zealand Single of the Year award for the song.

Now based in Australia, the woman who has been described as "The queen of boogie piano" is on a New Zealand tour with drummer Mike Pullman and Nigel Masters on double bass.

The trio will play at the Whanganui Musicians' Club this Saturday night as a stop on their 88 Pianos I Have Known tour.

"The show I'm performing includes extraordinary images of pianos (yes 88 of them) and personal anecdotes, as well as new songs and a new killer version of a tune called Nutrocker, based on Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite played in fast boogie style," says Preston.

"My latest CD Play it Again Jan contains 13 tracks, mostly original, ranging from boogie-woogie piano, poignant songs, as well as humorous ones.

"I'm thrilled with this CD, it's definitely my best."

Born into a musical family in Greymouth, Preston earned a classical piano degree at Auckland University before experimenting with different styles of music and joining legendary independent theatre group Red Mole and playing with Midge Marsden's Country Flyers.

Moving across the Tasman in the 1980s, Preston found her own voice as a boogie piano player and songwriter.

"So here I am, still resident in Sydney, but constantly touring to play festivals, concerts and shows around the world and I am grateful for the success and musical path I have found."

Preston has recorded a dozen albums and written award-winning soundtracks for films including the 2017 documentary My Year with Helen, made by her famous sister Dame Gaylene Preston.