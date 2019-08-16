Police conducting the homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson arrested a man on Friday for perverting the course of justice.

The 48-year-old man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Saturday.

Jasmine died in Wellington Hospital on August 2, two days after she was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition due to non-accidental injuries.

On Tuesday August 13, her mother Brenda Reuben appealed to anyone with information in relation to her daughter's death to contact police.

Advertisement

Reuben said her daughter was unrecognisable due to the severe injuries she sustained that led to her death.

"No one should have to see a family member in the state we saw Jasmine in," Reuben said.

"There are people who know what happened to her. We are pleading with you to come forward and do the right thing."

Brenda Reuben said nobody should have to see a family member like the one she saw her daughter Jasmine Wilson in after sustaining severe injuries that led to her death. Photo / Supplied

Following Jasmine's death, police launched a homicide investigation during which they seized a white Toyota Carib station wagon registration number ABQ682.

Their investigation of this vehicle has now been completed following scene examinations at two properties on Millward St and Karaka St.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Jasmine's death to come forward, even if they think the information they have is not significant.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105 or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.