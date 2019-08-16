While the demolition of the fire-damaged Thain's building continues, shops on the bottom block of Victoria Ave will be open for business as usual.

Over this weekend, vehicle and pedestrian access on the block between Taupo Quay and Ridgway St will be open as usual.

Between Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20 access to Victoria Ave will be closed at the Taupo Quay intersection. The road will still be accessible via Ridgway St.

Pedestrian access will remain open on both sides of the road up to barriers that will be situated roughly at La Quattro on one side of the street and Stellar Bar on the other.

"Full detour signage will be in place," Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said.

"All signage restrictions will be in force between 9am and 4.30pm each day. The traffic flow outside those hours will not be affected.

"Council staff will be on site on Monday and Tuesday to ensure pedestrians are kept well away from the demolition site."

Holmes said although the intention was to adhere to the plans in place, changes may be necessary.

"There may be a need to move the barriers to facilitate cranes being used, or if weather conditions create safety concerns," he said.

"These will be decisions made at each stage of the demolition."

Whanganui & Partners' strategic lead – manufacturing, logistics and commercial Rhonda Morris is encouraging the community to continue supporting businesses in the area.

"Let's get in behind our bottom block," she said.

"The area is home to some wonderful shops, restaurants and cafes and I look forward to seeing people down there over the coming days."