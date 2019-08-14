The Whanganui & Partners board is back to a full contingent with the appointment of two new members.

The new members are Anne-Marie Broughton and Gaelle Deighton.

Broughton lives in Whanganui and has experience in innovation, and business development and growth.

Broughton is the chairwoman of Whenuakura Marae committee and also serves as kaiwhakahaere if Te Kaahui o Rauru Trust.

Deighton has experience in employment, business development, and the central and local government processes of economic development. Deighton lives in Auckland but has family connections in Whanganui and will be a resident shortly.

They replace Tania King who resigned in December 2018, and Jonathan Russell who died in April this year.

Board chairman Myles Fothergill said it was fantastic to have a full complement again.

"Anne-Marie and Gaelle will bring a great balance to the board. We are looking forward to having them join us to help grow the economic prosperity in Whanganui."

The next full Whanganui & Partners board meeting is on August 20.