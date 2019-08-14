Ross Fallen says he has dedicated much of his life to serving the community, no matter where he lives.

The 61-year-old is having another shot a seat at the Whanganui District Council table after falling short in 2016.

"It would be very disheartening to commit to something and believe in it, to only give it one shot," Fallen said.

"There are so many candidates that aren't standing again or are standing again, but have done nothing since 2016 to warrant it."

Advertisement

Fallen says he has kept busy raising awareness on what he calls "the sad state of the Aramoho rail bridge".

Earlier this year, he counter-protested fellow council candidate Phillip "Bear" Reweti's protest in relation to refugees being relocated to Whanganui.

Fallen said refugees coming to Whanganui will be the biggest societal challenge the city has faced "since colonisation".

"We need to embrace the challenge rather than resist it. New Zealand has been taking refugees since the 1960s," Fallen said.

"It is now our turn along with about five other towns to do what New Zealand has been doing for over 50 years. It's simply our turn to be true Kiwis.

"They are not refugees. The minute they land in this country, they are new Kiwis whether you like it or not."

In early February 2019, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced Whanganui would become one of five refugee re-settlement locations around New Zealand.

Whanganui's other big issues for Fallen include ageing infrastructure, outstanding debt, high rates with a small ratepayer base and water quality.

Advertisement

No matter what happens after nominations close on August 16, Fallen is committed to standing up for his community.

"I wasn't selected in 2016 and that was absolutely fine and if I'm not selected this time that's absolutely fine," he said.

"I have served community since I was 17, I will continue serving community until I drop off the perch."