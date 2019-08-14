Actor, improviser, comedian and drama teacher Cheryl Anne Amos has returned to Whanganui for the Whanganui Women's Network Winter Wonderfest 2019. This weekend she will perform her autobiographical piece The Eventual Genius which navigates a chaotic journey to find peace, meaning and some kind of self-mastery in life.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Heritage Month

When: All week

Where: Various locations.

Details: Pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site or visit whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

Documentary film night

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: She Shears - follows five charismatic female shearers on their journey towards the world championship of shearing: The Golden Shears. Fundraiser for Whanganui Women's Network. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Otis Mace: Geetah Ace

When: 9pm tonight and Friday

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: NZ music legend performs from his extensive catalogue. Koha entry.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Quiz Night

Harold's Brainy Bunch

When: 6.30pm

Where: Whanganui City College Hall

Details: Quiz master Mayor Hamish McDouall. Teams of 8, $10 per player. Register your team with Life Education Trust 021 554 031 or email wanganui@lifeed.org.nz

The Eventual Genius

When: 7pm tonight and Saturday

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay

Details: Whanganui Women's Network present Cheryl Amos in her one-woman show. Adult $15 Senior / Student / WN supporter $10. R18 recommended. Tickets can be purchased from Royal Wanganui Opera House Booking Office.



SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Home & Lifestyle Show

When: 10am to 5pm

Where: Jubilee Stadium, Springvale

Details: Displays, demonstrations, advice and free samples from over 130 companies. Create your ideal home in one weekend.

The Morton Trio

When:7.30pm

Where: Whanganui War Memorial concert chamber

Details: Alexander Morton- horn, Arna Morton-violin and Liam Wooding -piano. Adult $35, Senior $32, CMW member $20, Student $5. Book at RWOH

Steph Casey & Band

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: International chart topper playing songs from her new album The Seats In My Car. $10 on the door.

SUNDAY

Home & Lifestyle Show

When: 10am to 4pm

Where: Jubilee Stadium, Springvale

Details: Displays, demonstrations, advice and free samples from over 130 companies. Create your ideal home in one weekend.

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

The Eventual Genius

When: 3pm

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay

Details: Whanganui Women's Network present Cheryl Amos in her one-woman show. Adult $15 Senior / Student / WN supporter $10. R18 recommended. Tickets can be purchased from Royal Wanganui Opera House Booking Office.



MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Wùlu​ (2016) Director Daouda Coulibaly's film follows the rise and rise of a young drug trafficker takes on a new level of jeopardy when civil war convulses Mali. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

The Big Sing

When: 7pm

Where:Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Presented by the New Zealand Choral Federation Whanganui High School's AwaSide Choir join 12 top high school choirs for a cadenza performance.Adult $20, Senior $15, NZCF members $15, School child $5, Under 5's free. Book at RWOH.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, August 22, to Wednesday, August 28, is noon Tuesday, August 20.