Actor, improviser, comedian and drama teacher Cheryl Anne Amos has returned to Whanganui for the Whanganui Women's Network Winter Wonderfest 2019. This weekend she will perform her autobiographical piece The Eventual Genius which navigates a chaotic journey to find peace, meaning and some kind of self-mastery in life.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Heritage Month
When: All week
Where: Various locations.
Details: Pick up a programme at Whanganui i-Site or visit whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
Documentary film night
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: She Shears - follows five charismatic female shearers on their journey towards the world championship of shearing: The Golden Shears. Fundraiser for Whanganui Women's Network. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Otis Mace: Geetah Ace
When: 9pm tonight and Friday
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: NZ music legend performs from his extensive catalogue. Koha entry.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Quiz Night
Harold's Brainy Bunch
When: 6.30pm
Where: Whanganui City College Hall
Details: Quiz master Mayor Hamish McDouall. Teams of 8, $10 per player. Register your team with Life Education Trust 021 554 031 or email wanganui@lifeed.org.nz
The Eventual Genius
When: 7pm tonight and Saturday
Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay
Details: Whanganui Women's Network present Cheryl Amos in her one-woman show. Adult $15 Senior / Student / WN supporter $10. R18 recommended. Tickets can be purchased from Royal Wanganui Opera House Booking Office.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Home & Lifestyle Show
When: 10am to 5pm
Where: Jubilee Stadium, Springvale
Details: Displays, demonstrations, advice and free samples from over 130 companies. Create your ideal home in one weekend.
The Morton Trio
When:7.30pm
Where: Whanganui War Memorial concert chamber
Details: Alexander Morton- horn, Arna Morton-violin and Liam Wooding -piano. Adult $35, Senior $32, CMW member $20, Student $5. Book at RWOH
Steph Casey & Band
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: International chart topper playing songs from her new album The Seats In My Car. $10 on the door.
SUNDAY
Home & Lifestyle Show
When: 10am to 4pm
Where: Jubilee Stadium, Springvale
Details: Displays, demonstrations, advice and free samples from over 130 companies. Create your ideal home in one weekend.
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
The Eventual Genius
When: 3pm
Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay
Details: Whanganui Women's Network present Cheryl Amos in her one-woman show. Adult $15 Senior / Student / WN supporter $10. R18 recommended. Tickets can be purchased from Royal Wanganui Opera House Booking Office.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Wùlu (2016) Director Daouda Coulibaly's film follows the rise and rise of a young drug trafficker takes on a new level of jeopardy when civil war convulses Mali. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in embroidery call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
The Big Sing
When: 7pm
Where:Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Presented by the New Zealand Choral Federation Whanganui High School's AwaSide Choir join 12 top high school choirs for a cadenza performance.Adult $20, Senior $15, NZCF members $15, School child $5, Under 5's free. Book at RWOH.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
