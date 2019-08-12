Whanganui Hospital is running a photo competition to brighten up its main corridor.

Chief executive Russell Simpson said it wanted visiting the hospital to be a more uplifting experience.

"We want to brighten that corridor and make it more welcoming using photographs taken by local people, featuring local people in local surrounds," he said.

Simpson said thousands of people visit the therapy and radiology departments each year for scans, X-rays and appointments with physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech-language therapists.



"Physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech language therapy are all part of supporting people to function in their everyday lives," he said.

"So, the aim is to have photographs of people doing all those activities that make up everyday life, against local backdrops. It would be great to see a range of photographs reflecting the diversity of our community."

The competition is open to anyone from the Whanganui District Health Board region which includes Whanganui, Rangitikei, Marton and Taihape to Waimarino, Ohakune and Raetihi.

Photographs need to be 6-14 megabytes and can be emailed to photos@wdhb.org.nz

The competition closes on September 13 at 5pm and all successful photographers will be invited to an event to unveil their work.