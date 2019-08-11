Police are investigating a fatal crash near Whanganui on Sunday.

One person died following the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 4, south of Kakatahi, that occurred at about 7pm on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for St John said that one patient was treated and transported to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police reported that seven people had received minor injuries and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement

Fire appliances from Whanganui and Raetihi were also called to provide assistance and departed from the scene at about 10.40pm.