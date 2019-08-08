Demolition of the fire-damaged Thain's building has started.

The heritage building at 1 Victoria Ave was being restored but was badly damaged in a huge fire on July 20. The Whanganui District Council deemed it was a public safety risk and could not be saved.

Central Demolition's machinery moved into action to begin the demolition late this morning .

Whanganui District Council says cordons restricting pedestrian access remain in place but there are no road closures at this time.

Increased noise, possible dust and potential slight ground vibration can be expected in the bottom block of Victoria Ave.

Demolition is expected to take about two weeks, with another two weeks for site clearance.