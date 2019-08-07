[A_200618WCSMbook1.JPG]

Whanganui Heritage Month continues this week with tours of historic buildings and homesteads. On Saturday there will be two last chance tours inside the Sarjeant Gallery building and an opportunity to visit St Peters Church in Gonville. Whanganui historian and author Murray Crawford will outline the fascinating history of Whanganui's oldest church. See whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz

THURSDAY

The NZ Mountain Film Festival

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre

Details: Fundraiser for LandSAR Whanganui. Showing a selection of award-winning NZ outdoor films from the NZ mountain film festival. Adults $20, under 16 or Gold Card $15

Whanganui Heritage Month

Homestead Tour

When: 10am to 4pm

Where: Meet at Fordell Village.

Details: Visit four houses from the 1860 – 1914 period. Self-drive tour led by John Vickers, who has led these tours since 1992. Lunch provided. Tickets are $120pp. Bookings essential contact John 06 327-7280

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Puanga-Confluence Documentary Evening

When: 6pm

Where: Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Puanga stories on film. Free

Movie Night fundraiser

When: 7pm

Where: Embassy 3 Wanganui, 34 Victoria Ave.

Details: Late Night starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. Fundraiser for Marist Netball. $20 including drinks, nibbles and spot prizes.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Whanganui Heritage Month

Historic Hospital Tours

When: 10am to 2pm

Where: Meet at Whanganui Hospital main Entrance.

Details: A brief tour of the two main corridors in Whanganui Hospital where the district hospitals heritage is depicted in a series of historic photographs. Free

The Grand Sketchbook Tour

When: 10am to 2pm

Where: Meet at Whanganui i-Site.

Details: Conduct and record your own grand tour of Whanganui in sketch form with well-known illustrator Sandra Morris. Learn how to approach sketching architecture to grow your drawing confidence. Tickets $40 from i-Site and Community Education Whanganui, 24 Taupo Quay. Enquiries 06 345 4717

St Peter's Church-The Beacon on the Hill

When: 11am

Where: Koromiko Rd, Gonville

Details: Historian Murray Crawford will outline the history of St Peters then visitors are free to view the interior and its many heritage features. Morning tea provided. Koha welcome.

Inside the Old Sarjeant Tours

When: 11am and 2pm

Where: Meet at front steps of the Sarjeant Gallery, Pukenamu Queens Park

Details: Last public tours of the Sarjeant before the redevelopments commence. Booking essential. Tickets $15 from Sarjeant on the Quay or phone 06 349 0506.

Coffee with Pride

When: 2.30pm

Where: The Citadel,14 Rangiora St, Castlecliff.

Details: Why wait for Pride 2020? Enjoy the coffee, food and friendship with other LGBT+.

Sulfate

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Peter Ruddell of Wax Chattels solo project is doomy, but with strong harmonies supported by its minimal instrumentation. Tickets $10 from undertheradar.co.nz.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust AGM

When: 2.30pm

Where: Grand Hotel, St Hill St

Details: All welcome to hear from trustees on local initiatives. Guest speaker James Blackburn, chair of the national body of heritage trusts - Historic Places Aotearoa. Afternoon tea served. Cash bar. Koha or join the Trust for $15.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: The Paris Opera - Jean-Stéphane Bron's 2017 behind the scenes documentary. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Whanganui Green Drinks

When: 5.30pm

Where: Stellar Bar, Taupo Quay entrance.

Details: This month's speaker is Melany Davy of Easy Earth. A new business aiming to keep tons of food waste out of landfill every year - and make people feel good as well. Queries to whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery session call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Open Mic @ Lucky hosted by Geoff Horne

When: From 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Solo, duos, bands, poets, comedians or whatever. 20-minute slots.

