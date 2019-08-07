[A_200618WCSMbook1.JPG]
Whanganui Heritage Month continues this week with tours of historic buildings and homesteads. On Saturday there will be two last chance tours inside the Sarjeant Gallery building and an opportunity to visit St Peters Church in Gonville. Whanganui historian and author Murray Crawford will outline the fascinating history of Whanganui's oldest church. See whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz
THURSDAY
The NZ Mountain Film Festival
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Lecture Theatre
Details: Fundraiser for LandSAR Whanganui. Showing a selection of award-winning NZ outdoor films from the NZ mountain film festival. Adults $20, under 16 or Gold Card $15
Whanganui Heritage Month
Homestead Tour
When: 10am to 4pm
Where: Meet at Fordell Village.
Details: Visit four houses from the 1860 – 1914 period. Self-drive tour led by John Vickers, who has led these tours since 1992. Lunch provided. Tickets are $120pp. Bookings essential contact John 06 327-7280
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Puanga-Confluence Documentary Evening
When: 6pm
Where: Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Puanga stories on film. Free
Movie Night fundraiser
When: 7pm
Where: Embassy 3 Wanganui, 34 Victoria Ave.
Details: Late Night starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. Fundraiser for Marist Netball. $20 including drinks, nibbles and spot prizes.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Whanganui Heritage Month
Historic Hospital Tours
When: 10am to 2pm
Where: Meet at Whanganui Hospital main Entrance.
Details: A brief tour of the two main corridors in Whanganui Hospital where the district hospitals heritage is depicted in a series of historic photographs. Free
The Grand Sketchbook Tour
When: 10am to 2pm
Where: Meet at Whanganui i-Site.
Details: Conduct and record your own grand tour of Whanganui in sketch form with well-known illustrator Sandra Morris. Learn how to approach sketching architecture to grow your drawing confidence. Tickets $40 from i-Site and Community Education Whanganui, 24 Taupo Quay. Enquiries 06 345 4717
St Peter's Church-The Beacon on the Hill
When: 11am
Where: Koromiko Rd, Gonville
Details: Historian Murray Crawford will outline the history of St Peters then visitors are free to view the interior and its many heritage features. Morning tea provided. Koha welcome.
Inside the Old Sarjeant Tours
When: 11am and 2pm
Where: Meet at front steps of the Sarjeant Gallery, Pukenamu Queens Park
Details: Last public tours of the Sarjeant before the redevelopments commence. Booking essential. Tickets $15 from Sarjeant on the Quay or phone 06 349 0506.
Coffee with Pride
When: 2.30pm
Where: The Citadel,14 Rangiora St, Castlecliff.
Details: Why wait for Pride 2020? Enjoy the coffee, food and friendship with other LGBT+.
Sulfate
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Peter Ruddell of Wax Chattels solo project is doomy, but with strong harmonies supported by its minimal instrumentation. Tickets $10 from undertheradar.co.nz.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust AGM
When: 2.30pm
Where: Grand Hotel, St Hill St
Details: All welcome to hear from trustees on local initiatives. Guest speaker James Blackburn, chair of the national body of heritage trusts - Historic Places Aotearoa. Afternoon tea served. Cash bar. Koha or join the Trust for $15.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: The Paris Opera - Jean-Stéphane Bron's 2017 behind the scenes documentary. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Whanganui Green Drinks
When: 5.30pm
Where: Stellar Bar, Taupo Quay entrance.
Details: This month's speaker is Melany Davy of Easy Earth. A new business aiming to keep tons of food waste out of landfill every year - and make people feel good as well. Queries to whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery session call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Open Mic @ Lucky hosted by Geoff Horne
When: From 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Solo, duos, bands, poets, comedians or whatever. 20-minute slots.
