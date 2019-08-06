Those wanting to pay their respects braved the cold to remember Whanganui locals who served in the Korean War.

Around 25 people, including four veterans, were in attendance and placed flowers and a wreath at the Korean War memorial in Queen's Park on Tuesday morning to mark four years since it was laid.

There are about 300 Korean War veterans left in New Zealand.

Korean Society of Wanganui president Deog Kim said it was a good opportunity to honour the service of veterans.

Advertisement

Attendees went to Barracks Sports Bar for lunch following the ceremony.

Next year will mark 70 years since the start of the Korean War and plans are in the works for a combined ceremony with veterans in Palmerston North.