[kohapiano.JPG]Koha Shed volunteer Gina tickles the ivories of the piano looking for a loving home in Whanganui.Photo / Liz Wylie

A street piano in Patea has inspired Whanganui Koha Shed manager Sherron Sunnex to offer up a set of keys she has available in Whanganui.

"It was donated to us and it's a lovely instrument but we just don't have the room to set it up in a good spot here," she said.

"We would like to pass it on to a community organisation that will be able to really enjoy it."

Meanwhile, Whanganui's street piano which previously lived outside Paige's Book Gallery in Guyton St has been taken out of commission.

"People were mistreating it and disturbing the neighbours late at night so it is now stored under the stage at Majestic Square," Geoff Follet of Mainstreet Whanganui said.

The piano had been on Guyton St since 2014 and Follet said it was a shame that it had to be removed.

"It would be great if someone is willing to have it outside their premises where they perhaps have space to wheel it inside at night."

The Koha Shed piano is a Stodart of New York City and appears to have been imported to New Zealand by the Bristol Piano Company.

Sunnex said she was unsure of the instrument's history but says it is in good condition and seems to be in tune.

"It is one of a number of generous donations we have received and we have been able to hold an antiques and collectables garage sale to help with our overheads."

Proceeds from sales also go towards stocking the Koha Shed foodbank which has been more in demand recently.

"Not everyone can get to the City Mission foodbank during open hours and we have some working families who are struggling.

"We have helped 73 adults and 63 kids so far this year.

"Often people just need a few things to get them through a couple of days."

In the interests of "putting the unity in the community" the Koha Shed and City Mission Whanganui work co-operatively to assist those in need.

"The mission has not been able to share as many donations with us recently so we are doing a food drive this month."

Sunnex first set up The Koha Shed in her garage in 2012 and moved to a temporary base in Hakeke St during the 2015 floods in Whanganui.

The centre became a hub for the distribution of food, furniture, clothing and teams of volunteers helping to shovel mud from flooded properties.

When the waters receded, the need for community support was still there and the operation moved to its current Duncan St premises a few months later.

The concept has inspired others to set up similar operations at locations around New Zealand and overseas.

Anyone interested in the piano can drop by for a look at 88 Duncan St where the Koha Shed is open from 10am until 2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Donations of usable household items and food can be dropped off five days a week and anyone who is available to help with a food drive on August 25 can register on the Facebook page or call 0274 040 240.