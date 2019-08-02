Taupo Quay is closed between the Whanganui City Bridge and St Hill St over concerns about loose iron on the fire-damaged Thain's building.

One lane of the bridge heading towards town and Victoria Ave between Ridgway St and Taupo Quay have also been closed by emergency services.

Loose iron on the roof of the building is flapping in the strong wind.

Meanwhile, Whanganui District Council has granted resource consent to demolish the building after it issued a demolition notice last week.

Advertisement

The building on the corner of Whanganui's Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave was extensively damaged by fire on July 20.

Loose iron on the roof of the fire damaged Thain's building on Taupo Quay. Photo/Bevan Conley

"The demolition notice was issued after council inspections found that damage to the building's supporting structures had made it very unstable and a risk to public safety," council's building control manager Greg Hoobin said.

"The building is now under the control of Central Demolition who will demolish the building now the necessary resource consent is in place.

"Security fencing is in place to ensure public safety."

Demolition is expected to take about two weeks, with another two weeks for site clearance.

Whanganui & Partners is providing support to affected businesses and is assisting them to resume trading as soon as possible.