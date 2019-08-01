The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimates around 100,000 rentals didn't meet the new insulation standards that came into effect on July 1, but hundreds of Whanganui rental properties were up to scratch well in advance.

The changes to the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2016 require rentals to have ceiling and underfloor insulation that is at least 70mm thick and in a reasonable condition.

Tenants can claim $4000 in damages if they're living in uninsulated rental.

Allan Galloway, Tenancy Services national manager dispute resolution, said since July 1 the Tenancy Services call centre has received 1271 calls from people seeking advice on insulation.

The Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT) has received 68 emails regarding potential non-compliance issues while the Tenancy Services Dispute Resolution has received and assessed 106 Tenancy Tribunal applications claiming a landlord is in breach of insulation standards.

Whanganui's Landlords Link managing director Tracey Onishenko said most owners the company works with had already brought their insulation up to standard years before the deadline date.

"The new people that are investing know what things they need to bring rentals up to standard and they've got good money to put into it once they buy a house.

"We've been pretty much working on it for about three years so there's not a mad rush at the end."

Onishenko said the company, which manages around 480 Whanganui properties, is already looking at the next requirements for rentals.

"We get an insulation company to go to all the properties to check insulation and they're doing a compliance certificate.

"In the future rentals will need things like a rangehood in the kitchen, so they're also checking for those and we're getting quotes if the property doesn't have one so we can start working on the next steps for the owners.

"New owners are quite educated, they know they can't just jump in the rental market and have a dive place and get maximum rent. They know they've got to provide a warm and healthy home which is a good thing."

New healthy homes standards for heating, insulation, ventilation, draught stopping, moisture ingress and drainage in rental properties also began on July 1, but will not be enforced until July 1, 2021.

Galloway said tenants who are concerned about the level of a rental's insulation should initially discuss the situation with their landlord, or safely check the underfloor and ceiling cavity insulation if the situation is still unresolved, or take the matter further.

"Any tenant who feels that their landlord has failed to meet their responsibilities can make their own application to the Tenancy Tribunal."