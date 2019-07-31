Whanganui Heritage Month begins this week and between August 2, and September 15, a wide range of events are occurring to celebrate Whanganui's heritage. Māori sites of significance include St Paul's Memorial Church at Putiki and numerous marae along the Whanganui River Rd to the settlement of Jerusalem. Whanganui has one of New Zealand's highest concentrations of European heritage buildings and the Sarjeant Gallery and the Durie Hill elevator are both celebrating their 100th year. See more at
or pick up a programme from various locations around town.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Red Door Gallery
When: 11am to 4.30pm daily
Where: 88 Putiki Drive
Details: Fiona Thomas - paint, clay and more.
Thoughtful Thursday
Documentary film night
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Hip Hop-eration - Common aliments of age are no barrier for New Zealand's oldest hip-hop dance troupe. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Pride Community Get Together
When: 5pm to 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Join a friendly local gathering at Lucky.
Durie Hill Elevator and Tunnel Centenary Dinner
When: 6.30pm
Where: Red Lion Inn, 45 Anzac Pde
Details: A centennial fundraising dinner toward the upgrade of the tunnel entrance. A three-course meal and a complimentary glass of wine. Mystery auction and live music. Tickets $80pp. Book at The Red Lion Ph 06 348-4080.
Homegrown Hitmen With Andrew London and the Stable Geniuses
When: 7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club, 65 Drews Ave
Details: Blues, country and western swing from Kapiti's finest.
Julie Lamb Outfit Winter Tour
When: 8.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Bluesy, soul-infused, funky pop originals. Tickets from eventfinda.
SATURDAY
Durie Hill Elevator Centenary Celebration
When: 9am to 1pm
Where: Durie Hill Tower, Blyth St
Details: Ride the elevator and enjoy market stalls, food trucks, vintage games and art installation.
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Old Fashioned Toys and Games
When: 10am to 11am
Where: Durie Hill Tower
Details: Have fun with old-fashioned toys and games organised by the Whanganui Regional Museum. Book at museum reception or on the day $2.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 10am-noon
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Dancesport Wanganui
When: 7pm to 9.30pm
Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St
Details: Dancesport Wanganui invites all dancers to its monthly social dance followed by supper. Ballroom, new vogue, Latin, social dances. Theme is masquerade. Members $5, Non-members $10. Information Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Swiss director Petra Volpe's film about a young housewife's campaign to organise the women of her town to petition for the right to vote in 1971. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Wanganui Rebus Club
When: 10am
Where: The Blind Foundation building, 10 Peat St
Details: Monthly meeting of non-competitive, apolitical, non-religious, active or non-active, retired, or semi-retired men and women. Ph Norma 021 659 386 or Grace 06 344 5247.
Sports Heritage Talks
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St
Details: The Mayor, Hamish McDouall on Whanganui's Iconic Sports Heritage. Gold coin koha at door.
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery session call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Organ Concert
When: 12.15-12.45pm
Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St
Details: Free lunchtime concert with Rosemary Godderidge. Koha appreciated.
