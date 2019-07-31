Whanganui Heritage Month begins this week and between August 2, and September 15, a wide range of events are occurring to celebrate Whanganui's heritage. Māori sites of significance include St Paul's Memorial Church at Putiki and numerous marae along the Whanganui River Rd to the settlement of Jerusalem. Whanganui has one of New Zealand's highest concentrations of European heritage buildings and the Sarjeant Gallery and the Durie Hill elevator are both celebrating their 100th year. See more at

or pick up a programme from various locations around town.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Advertisement

Red Door Gallery

When: 11am to 4.30pm daily

Where: 88 Putiki Drive

Details: Fiona Thomas - paint, clay and more.

Thoughtful Thursday

Documentary film night

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Hip Hop-eration - Common aliments of age are no barrier for New Zealand's oldest hip-hop dance troupe. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Pride Community Get Together

When: 5pm to 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Join a friendly local gathering at Lucky.

Durie Hill Elevator and Tunnel Centenary Dinner

When: 6.30pm

Where: Red Lion Inn, 45 Anzac Pde

Details: A centennial fundraising dinner toward the upgrade of the tunnel entrance. A three-course meal and a complimentary glass of wine. Mystery auction and live music. Tickets $80pp. Book at The Red Lion Ph 06 348-4080.

Homegrown Hitmen With Andrew London and the Stable Geniuses

When: 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club, 65 Drews Ave

Details: Blues, country and western swing from Kapiti's finest.

Julie Lamb Outfit Winter Tour

When: 8.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Bluesy, soul-infused, funky pop originals. Tickets from eventfinda.



SATURDAY

Durie Hill Elevator Centenary Celebration

When: 9am to 1pm

Where: Durie Hill Tower, Blyth St

Details: Ride the elevator and enjoy market stalls, food trucks, vintage games and art installation.

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Old Fashioned Toys and Games

When: 10am to 11am

Where: Durie Hill Tower

Details: Have fun with old-fashioned toys and games organised by the Whanganui Regional Museum. Book at museum reception or on the day $2.

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 10am-noon

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Dancesport Wanganui

When: 7pm to 9.30pm

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St

Details: Dancesport Wanganui invites all dancers to its monthly social dance followed by supper. Ballroom, new vogue, Latin, social dances. Theme is masquerade. Members $5, Non-members $10. Information Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Swiss director Petra Volpe's film about a young housewife's campaign to organise the women of her town to petition for the right to vote in 1971. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Wanganui Rebus Club

When: 10am

Where: The Blind Foundation building, 10 Peat St

Details: Monthly meeting of non-competitive, apolitical, non-religious, active or non-active, retired, or semi-retired men and women. Ph Norma 021 659 386 or Grace 06 344 5247.

Sports Heritage Talks

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St

Details: The Mayor, Hamish McDouall on Whanganui's Iconic Sports Heritage. Gold coin koha at door.

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery session call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Organ Concert

When: 12.15-12.45pm

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St

Details: Free lunchtime concert with Rosemary Godderidge. Koha appreciated.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 14, is noon Tuesday, August 5.