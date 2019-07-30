Whanganui District Council has adopted its new Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy which provides a blueprint for provision and funding of sport and recreation facilities.

Council's general property manager, Leighton Toy, said council and Sport Whanganui had been working four years on the plan which identified four goals.

They are that Whanganui's sporting facilities will accommodate and attract an increasing range of local and regional events and WDC's investment decisions will be prudent, sustainable and based on the needs of the Whanganui district.

Where practicable, facilities will be centralised around suitable hubs and sport and recreation facilities will be designed, maintained and utilised in a manner that enables and encourages all residents to participate in sport and recreational activities.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan said Whanganui had a proud sporting history and was fortunate to have excellent sporting facilities catering to a wide range of clubs and codes.

"As lifestyles, technology and social structures have changed, the choices we make about how to spend our leisure time have also changed," Baker-Hogan said.

"Fewer people are participating in some of our established sports and more people are taking part in emerging sports such as waka ama or individual pursuits that are easier to fit around other responsibilities."

She said there was significant costs involved in maintaining sporting facilities to high standards.

"Whanganui District Council must balance these costs alongside the many other services we provide and the initiatives we elect to support for the benefit of the district as a whole," she said.

"This means it is essential that our facilities are well utilised and that they can meet the increasingly diverse needs of our residents now and into the future.

"Our strategy provides a clear and well-considered framework that will guide us to achieve this."

There were 20 submissions in total during consultation on the strategy, with eight submitters presenting in person.

The strategy is available on the Whanganui District Council website.