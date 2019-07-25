A driver walked out of his car after it collided with another vehicle, crossed the footpath and ended up in the Cullinane College field on Peat St in Whanganui.

The crash occurred at about 6.30pm on Thursday with the drivers of both vehicles taken to Whanganui Hospital as a precaution.

Police officer Trevor Scarrow said the car which ended up in the school field had "extensive damage".

"So pretty lucky that the occupant was able to walk away from it but he has been taken to hospital for check ups," Scarrow said.

"Because of the strength of the impact they did want to check him over."

The driver of the other car was also taken to hospital but neither had serious injuries.

"We don't believe speed is a factor at this stage, just one driver not seeing another driver," Scarrow said.

"It's probably a reminder with wet roads and short days in winter to take extra care."

Glass was strewn across the road and was being swept up.