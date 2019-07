Three people have been injured in a one vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Hunterville.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7.30am.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a helicopter were at the scene.

One occupant is in a serious condition and has been transferred to Palmerston North Hospital via helicopter.

The two other occupants have been transported by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious and moderate condition.

More to come.