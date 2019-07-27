Wellington band The Julie Lamb Outfit has scheduled a winter tour to crank up some love for a bunch of new songs, add some groove to the winter and raise some dosh for their 2020 studio album.

This tight-knit flock of musical talent throws down "kick-arse funky pop originals" featuring tight storytelling, lose yourself grooves and a horn section adds extra power to the songs.

The band is made up of Lamb on vocals, Shan Jordan (keys), Amity Alton-Lee (saxophone), Kali Barton (trombone), Eoin Williams (guitar), Lisa Tagaloa (vocals), Chris Fursdon (bass) and Giacomo Caleffi (drums).

"People love the good stories in the songs, and I'm really proud of that," says Lamb.

She says the show has broad appeal and there is no typical audience member.

"If you love funky-pop with a bluesy bent then you'll have a great night out."

The Julie Lamb Outfit from Wellington will play at Lucky bar in Whanganui next week. Photo / Supplied

The band will be featuring new works, but also playing from across their charting back catalogue.

"Sing-alongs and laughter will be a thing."

Working as an accountant by day, Lamb says she is a musician "by pre-occupation" and performing has always been her outlet for expression and a way to connect with others on the same wavelength.

She also performs with covers band in Two Bluesy Blondes and directs the humorous choir 10dd.

Lamb crafts the arrangements for The Julie Lamb Outfit songs and says she likes to surround herself with "the expertise to colour the final form."

The Julie Lamb Outfit: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St, Friday, August 2, 8.30pm. Tickets from eventfinda.