Whanganui firefighters saved 80 per cent of a house that was about to burn to the ground on Monday evening.

They were called to a fire in Aramoho's Victory Pl at 5.05pm, and arrived to find a smoke alarm sounding, smoke coming out of the roof and visible flames, Senior Station Officer Craig Gardiner said.

The house was occupied, but no one was at home at the time.

The entrance to the street was blocked off at Somme Pde for about an hour, and with two appliances and one high pressure hose reel the fire was extinguished in 10 minutes.

"The house was ready to go, but fortunately we have saved 80 per cent of it," Gardiner said.

What is left can be made habitable, and the fire is being investigated.

Gardiner said a slow-burning fire could have been going for some time.

"If you do hear a smoke alarm, have a closer look or, if in doubt, ring the fire service," he said.