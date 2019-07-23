Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson will stand for a third term at the helm in October's local body elections and says "you stand on the reputation you have built".

Watson served nine years as a councillor, six of them as deputy mayor, before overthrowing Chalky Leary for the top job in 2013.

"It's a real honour and privilege to be in this position, you meet a lot of great people along the way," Watson said.

Watson said a third tilt was about finishing the jobs which had begun.

Advertisement

At present, there are several major builds under way within the district including the new $5.2 million Bulls Community Centre, the replacement of the Mangaweka Bridge and a new sewage plant for Marton and Bulls.

"There is still a lot of work to be done," he said.

One project Watson will continue to work on if elected for the third time is to make the Taihape-Napier road into a state highway network.

"I've been on the New Zealand Transport Agency's case for a while and if I could get it across the line it would save the district millions and increase the level of service," he said.

Watson said mayors in the surrounding regions did not work in isolation.

"We have a really good collaboration with Manawatu, Whanganui, Horowhenua and Palmerston North City councils," Watson said.

Watson moved to the district when he was six and carried out his schooling in Marton before studying agriculture at Massey University.

After managing farms in the Waikato he returned to the Rangitīkei with his wife Beth to open numerous businesses, one being the tourism company, Amazing Maze'n Maise in 1999.

The haunted corn maze is now a national franchise and Watson and his wife have gone on to create the iconic Auckland Spookers theme park, run by their daughter Julia.

Despite the challenges of Government legislation impacting on privately-owned buildings that the council have had to support by bringing them up to standards, meeting the Three Waters consent requirements and the impact of climate change and extreme weather events on the district, Watson said there have been lots of positives.

Funding assistance rates from NZTA had helped with road costs that Watson said has helped to save millions of dollars.

The new Bulls Community Centre which will house the library, town hall and information centre and feature a youth space and town square is another success said Watson.

Andy Watson says he has unfinished business on council.

"It's a fantastic effort from every tradesperson involved but it is also great to see the community buy-in and support the new house and the refurbishing of it," Watson said.

"It's also neat to see the Marton Skatepark up and running and the new Taihape building at Memorial Park and the parks and reserves team back in council.

"At times I sit and reflect on things we have achieved and think that's pretty cool."

Watson doesn't have any plans in regards to running in future elections, instead, he said he is focused on helping to lead the community.

"If anyone contacts me, I'll take the time to sit down and have a chat," he said.

Watson said he has had a lot of support from the council over the last three years but is anticipating a lot of change with several councillors stepping down in the coming months.