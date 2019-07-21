Sections of Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave are down to one lane as firefighters extinguish smoke inside Thain's building more than 36 hours after a massive fire tore through the building.

Wispy white smoke could be seen streaming from the roof of the 1 Victoria Ave building on Monday morning as two Whanganui fire crews attended the scene.

Thain's building was damaged extensively by a blaze that burned through it for over four hours on Saturday night, injuring two people.

Police were also on the scene, which sergeant Mike Scott said would be under guard until fire investigators arrived.

"At the moment we don't know the cause of the fire," Scott said.

"It's a big fire, it's in the public interest and we don't want to be left wanting."

The Thain's building is a class B heritage building in the Whanganui District Council plan, but it has no national heritage status.

Eleven fire crews from as far away as Palmerston North and New Plymouth rushed to it on Saturday night after multiple calls came in about it being on fire at 8.45pm.

Of the two men injured, one 46-year-old has been discharged from Whanganui Hospital and another remains there in a stable condition.

Photo/Bevan Conley

Craig said 12 police officers remained at the scene of the fire until it was extinguished at 12.55am.

"Our involvement is always keeping the peace and ensuring people's safety. Staff assisted with evacuations and scene control," he said.

"There were a lot of people there, we made sure nobody broke through the cordons and we helped evacuate a number of people from the building."