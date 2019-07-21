Fire crews are attending to two electricity transformer fires in Castlecliff and power has been cut to part of the suburb.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a transformer was reported on fire near Egmont St at 7.20pm on Sunday.

"It caused the power line to arc," he said.

"Power authorities are there isolating power to the area."

One fire crew is on the scene and there is a strong burning smell in the air.

At 8pm another transformer exploded in the area, the spokesperson said.

Powerco is reporting 98 properties have been affected.