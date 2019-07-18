A Marton man brought before the court for allegedly not filling out the census is heading to trial.

Paul Hooper appeared in Marton District Court on Thursday on two charges relating to not completing the 2018 census, a breach of the Statistics Act 1975.

Hooper previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is one of 60 census prosecutions nationwide, and the only prosecution in the Whanganui and Rangitikei districts.

A judge alone trial is set to take place at Marton District Court in October.