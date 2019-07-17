Community Action on Youth and Drugs is preparing to meet with Whanganui schools and other stakeholders to build awareness and reduce the harm of alcohol and drugs on youth.

This follows on from the first hui in April and CAYAD co-ordinators will once again meet with youth and support leaders from community groups and organisations to create positive changes.

The Whanganui District Health Board says the changes made will include improving policies, systems and practices and work to reduce the supply of alcohol and other drugs within the community.

There will also be a discussion of how youth can increase their opportunities to be healthy and reach their full potential.

It will focus on sexual health, including fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, exercise and mood and harm minimisation.

The recent hui focused on suicide prevention and mental illness.

The hui is free and open to anyone who works with youth and will be held at Nga Tai O Te Awa on July 24, 9.30am to noon.