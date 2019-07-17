The Whanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group has raised nearly $500,000 from grants and donations to refurbish the tower exterior and work is under way on a museum and education centre. The group will discuss progress at their annual general meeting open to the public this Thursday.

THURSDAY

Window Stars

When: 10.45am to 12.15pm

Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Create beautiful stars with paper and glue. All welcome - children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 pp. Bookings essential 06 349 0506.

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Mask making

When: 2pm

Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbott St

Details: Contact Jane or Becky of Whanganui District Library children's team 06 349 3210.

Thoughtful Thursday

Documentary film night

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: The Free Man: Toa Fraser's 2016 film explores the lives of extreme sports performing artists. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Airport Control Tower AGM

Wanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group Inc

When: 7.30pm

Where: Christ Church Community Centre, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: An update on the exterior refurbishment and work underway on the museum and education centre. All welcome. Call secretary John Henderson 027 315 11032 .



FRIDAY

Puanga Holidays at the Library

Porotiti spinning disc making

When: 10am

Where: Hakeke St Library, Whanganui East

Details: Contact Jane or Becky of Whanganui District Library children's team 06 349 3210.

Swim and slide

School holiday special

When:10am - 4.30pm

Where: Splash Centre Whanganui, Springvale Park, London St

Details: Adults and children swim and slide for $5.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 10am-noon

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Jungle Avenue

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Expect a huge showcase of bass music with jungle theme. Featuring Camco and Zippy. No dress code, just jungle. R18. Tickets from ticketspace

SUNDAY

Mosaic workshop

When: 10am to 4pm

Where: 19 Taupo Quay

Details: A workshop with Louise Herdman. All materials provided. $85 per person.

Booking essential 027 375 4715

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Sunday School @Lucky

When: From 12.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Julie and Satoru. Entry free.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Makala - This 2016 French film from director Emmanuel Gras follows the travels of a young Congolese man through the making, transporting, and selling of charcoal to support his family. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery session call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Brass Whanganui Art Auction

When: 6.30pm

Where: Muducks, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: A chance to purchase some great local art and support Brass Whanganui's trip to China. $10 ticket includes light refreshments and a glass of wine.

