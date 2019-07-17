The Whanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group has raised nearly $500,000 from grants and donations to refurbish the tower exterior and work is under way on a museum and education centre. The group will discuss progress at their annual general meeting open to the public this Thursday.
THURSDAY
Window Stars
When: 10.45am to 12.15pm
Where: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: Create beautiful stars with paper and glue. All welcome - children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 pp. Bookings essential 06 349 0506.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Mask making
When: 2pm
Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbott St
Details: Contact Jane or Becky of Whanganui District Library children's team 06 349 3210.
Thoughtful Thursday
Documentary film night
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: The Free Man: Toa Fraser's 2016 film explores the lives of extreme sports performing artists. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Airport Control Tower AGM
Wanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group Inc
When: 7.30pm
Where: Christ Church Community Centre, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: An update on the exterior refurbishment and work underway on the museum and education centre. All welcome. Call secretary John Henderson 027 315 11032 .
FRIDAY
Puanga Holidays at the Library
Porotiti spinning disc making
When: 10am
Where: Hakeke St Library, Whanganui East
Details: Contact Jane or Becky of Whanganui District Library children's team 06 349 3210.
Swim and slide
School holiday special
When:10am - 4.30pm
Where: Splash Centre Whanganui, Springvale Park, London St
Details: Adults and children swim and slide for $5.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 10am-noon
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Jungle Avenue
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Expect a huge showcase of bass music with jungle theme. Featuring Camco and Zippy. No dress code, just jungle. R18. Tickets from ticketspace
SUNDAY
Mosaic workshop
When: 10am to 4pm
Where: 19 Taupo Quay
Details: A workshop with Louise Herdman. All materials provided. $85 per person.
Booking essential 027 375 4715
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Sunday School @Lucky
When: From 12.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Julie and Satoru. Entry free.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Makala - This 2016 French film from director Emmanuel Gras follows the travels of a young Congolese man through the making, transporting, and selling of charcoal to support his family. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613.
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery session call Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Brass Whanganui Art Auction
When: 6.30pm
Where: Muducks, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: A chance to purchase some great local art and support Brass Whanganui's trip to China. $10 ticket includes light refreshments and a glass of wine.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, July 25, to Wednesday, July 31, is noon Tuesday, 23.