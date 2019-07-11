Repco Whanganui will fire up the barbecue in their carpark to raise funds and profile for the Whanganui Advocacy and Support Trust.

Nicola MacDonald from Repco said they were wanting to make more use their trailer with two barbecues to cook about 400 sausages also donated from Repco alongside bread and condiments.

"It's about getting the word out there about the trust and we can do that through community power."

MacDonald organised the event alongside colleague Paige Walker whose aunt Jane Bilderbeck is one of the main drivers for the trust.

MacDonald said people like Bilderbeck were one in a million for starting the trust.

"The trust is for everyone, you may even be in full-time work and you might need this service so it's about making sure people know that and break the stigma of asking for help," MacDonald said.

The trust joined with Love and Learn Care and Education and is situated in a large complex in Hakeke St.

It hosts many children, a community garden, book club, craft day, a library hub to put people in touch with different services such as a Justice of Peace and work brokers who help youth find part-time work.

"We connect members of the community with existing organisations that they need," said Bilderbeck.

Bilderbeck said they have just hit their one-year anniversary and can now begin applying for funding.

She hopes fundraising efforts on Saturday will lead to some financial support.

Repco Whanganui and a few of their trade customers have donated goods and vouchers towards a raffle, also held on the day with all proceeds going towards the trust.

The fundraiser will start at 9.30am.