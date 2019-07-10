May reached a 45-year high in the number of residential housing consents granted throughout the country but such as spike wasn't recorded in Whanganui.

Statistics New Zealand data shows 3687 new homes consented nationally in May 2019, the largest number homes consented in a single month since May 1974, when a record 3786 homes were consented.

There were nine new dwelling consents recorded in Whanganui in May, down two on the same month in 2018.

Meanwhile, Rangitikei District Council recorded six new dwellings for the district in May 2019, three more than the previous May.

Advertisement

The Auckland and Waikato regions saw the largest growth in consents granted in May, which is being put down to an increase in townhouses, flats and units.