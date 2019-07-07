From tourism, renovation specialists, media agencies to real estate and design studios, the Te Manu Atatu Maori Business Awards celebrated a bit of everything on Saturday night.

Around 300 people gathered at the War Memorial Hall in Whanganui for a night of celebration and entertainment.

Hayden Potaka, network facilitator at Te Manu Atatu Maori Business Network said it was a really good turnout and everyone enjoyed themselves.

"Everyone had a really good night celebrating Maori businesses and everyone was really proud of what they achieved," Potaka said.

Hosted by Te Manu Atatu Maori Business Network, the inaugural event was first held in 2017 and Potaka said the network has grown a lot since then.

Out of 14 finalists, Kaitahi, Native Superfood Co took out the Supreme award and the award for Manufacturing and Production.

The company that is run by iwi, specialises in different flavoured frozen dry smoothie drops.

Potaka said the judges commended Kaitai on their initiative and how their company is run.

Although there is no prize money, the awards give very good recognition to the business said Potaka.

"It's a good opportunity as shown from last years winners Silks Audit Chartered Accountants, for them to go on to do a lot of things well from the recognition," Potaka said.

Entertainment on the night included music from a mix of artists from Tomorrow People, Sons of Zion and The Boys.

Glen Osborne, Dr Farah Palmer and Kerry Trent Ranginui were celebrity guests who interacted with the crowd through a Piri & Pahia, Q & A session on a couch.

"We had a great session with the Q & A, everyone absolutely loved it," said Potaka.

The event was held during July as Whanganui Iwi welcome the rising star of Puanga into the Maori New Year.

Potaka said they have received a lot of support with Westpac being their main sponsor.

Whanganui and partners, Nga Wairiki, Nga Tiapa, Massey University, Nga Ruru, Silks Audit Charted Accountants, Ministry of Social development, Nga Tangata Tiki, Ucol, Te Oranganui and Ati Hau incorporation also sponsored the event.

Maori Business Awards winners:



Te Manu Atatu Supreme Business- Kaitahi- Native Superfood Co.

Service and Trade- Renoman

*Professional Service- Heeni Investments

*Manufacturing and Production- Kaitahi- Native Superfood Co.

*Tourism and Hospitality- Whanganui Unique River Experience

*Retail- Aramoho Four Square

*Technology and Innovation- Ihi Design

*Maori Rising star for best new and emerging Maori enterprise- The Lads Brewing Ltd

*Environmental Excellence- Jax Hair Studio