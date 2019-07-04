Overnight rain on Thursday has caused the closure of three roads in the Whanganui district.

A large slip has closed the Whanganui River Road north of Koriniti (Marshalls Bluff) and heavy machinery is on the way to clear it.

Road closure signs are in place.

Creek Rd is remporarily closed and is expected to re-open at about 10am when a small slip is cleared.

Meanwhile, Mangamahu Rd is expected to be closed most of the day following a large slip that is blocking both lanes at Aranui Bluff about 10km north of Mangamahu.

Whanganui District Council will keep the public updated as work progresses.