A special assembly was held at Castlecliff School on Tuesday afternoon for the arrival of new books as part of the Duffy Books in Homes programme.

About 70 pupils were at the assembly which was led by Mayor Hamish McDouall.

Following the assembly the Mayor handed out books to the Tūāpapa classroom.

The school received 182 books, which were individually chosen by each pupil.

Mayor Hamish McDouall handed out books to pupils. Photo / Abe Leach

The Duffy Books in Homes programme is run at Castlecliff School by Nina Miller and principal Moana Twomey, and sponsored by the Wanganui Rotary Club.

Miller says she couldn't imagine Castlecliff School not being a part of the programme.

"It delivers so much focus on the importance of having books at home.

"For parents who aren't in a position to buy their children books, they know being part of a Duffy school that their child is building a personal library."