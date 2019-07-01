Visitors to Whanganui Girls' College will be pleasantly surprised to see a stunning new mural.

A young woman with wings and flowing hair is at the centre of the mural.

"It's about growth and freedom," said year 12 student Fynn Rees.

"It is also about Whanganui - the Māori and European history of the region."

Fynn, along with fellow student Grace Souness got some first-hand experience of large scale painting when they helped out at the Whanganui Walls street art festival in April.

A team of 11 students have worked on the mural which is entered in the Resene Mural Masterpieces Competition this year.

Art teacher Diana Pottinger said the project has been part of the school's annual two-day episode (2DE).

Each year at this time, girls take a break from classes to do things they enjoy or try something new.

"Episodes provides students with a chance to move outside the curriculum, try something new, learn new skills, meet new people and have heaps of fun along the way.

"Students put forward suggestions for things they want to try and then elect to join the activity that interests them."

Chelsea Cameron adds detail to the new mural at Whanganui Girls' College. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were trips out of town for sporting and cultural events, cooking for the community and the science block was filled with sweet scents of herbs and flowers as one group made soaps and cosmetics.

Another group hit the Whanganui second-hand shops to find garments they could modify into exciting new outfits in the school sewing room.

The same group then participated in the "Disasterchef" competition in the cooking room where they were given mystery boxes of ingredients and tasked with creating tasty meals followed by colourful cupcakes.

"2DE is a really good chance for students to blow off steam, try something new and take a break from study pressures," said head girl Nikita McDonald.

"Everyone really enjoys themselves and it is a chance to work with students you might not know."

The wall where the mural is painted was exposed to public view when the school's old A Block building was demolished in January last year.