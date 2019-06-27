In the spirit of giving back, Whanganui Collegiate has formed a partnership with Whanganui DHB Chaplaincy to offer additional support during Sunday chapel services.

From patient support to scripture reading, students volunteer at the hospital chapel on Sundays.

The initiative began when Whanganui Collegiate deputy headmaster Grant Muirhead approached Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson on how the students could help out within the community.

"Students were encouraged to give something back to the community and it has become very student-driven," Muirhead said.

Student leaders Charlotte McKinlay, Scott Bryant and Jack Collier have been the driving force behind getting students involved.

Around 50 students, both boarders and day students, are now on a roster with between five and 10 volunteering every Sunday.

With an average of 25-35 patients attending every service, the students are kept busy with setting up and packing down the chapel, visiting patients in wards, serving morning tea and assisting patients to and from their rooms.

There is room in the chapel for two beds if patients are not well enough to walk or sit upright.

Reverend Amail Habib said the students also help out with the music and reading scriptures during the service.

"The patients like it and it's good to see younger people involved," he said.

Reverend Habib said the DHB's chief executive was very supportive of the idea.

"He wants to help students to have long-lasting faith-based values."

Muirhead said the response so far has been fantastic.

"I go and pick the students up and they're all bubbling so they're getting a lot out of it too, it's really a two-way street."

The students have attended two Sunday services and Muirhead hopes it will be a long-term commitment.