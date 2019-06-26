The Wanganui Model Railway & Engineering Society was formed in 1995 from the merging of the Wanganui Model Engineering Society and the Wanganui Railway Modellers Club. Open days at their Gonville club rooms allow visitors access to a range of miniature railways and other working models. They will be holding an open day this Saturday and a gold coin gains entry into fun miniature worlds.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

Beginners to established artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Merata: How Mum Decolonised The Screen. Hipa Mita's documentary portrait of his mother - pioneering filmmaker Merata Mita. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Advertisement

Meditation

When: 6pm-7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay

Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.

Kane Strang Solo Tour

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Tickets $15 from undertheradar

FRIDAY

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Psychic Maps and the Fuzzies

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Psychic Maps and the Fuzzies hit Whanganui for the first time with one time Scuzzbucket The Holy Loner in support. Tickets $15-$20 from undertheradar

Hobnail

When: 8pm

Where: Marton Players Theatre

Details: Well-travelled NZ band Hobnail kick off their national tour and album release in Marton. Tickets $25 from eventfinda. Door sales available.

SATURDAY

River Traders' Market

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Wanganui Model Railway Open Day

When: 1-4pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd

Details: Gold coin entry. See model railway displays.

Pauline's Gallery and Studio Open Day

When: 10am-4pm

Where: 4 Barrack St, Aramoho

Details: Award-winning Whanganui artist Pauline Allomes welcomes visitors to her cottage gallery.

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 10am-noon

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.

Walking tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.

Nathan Power at Lucky Bar

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Australian singer/songwriter on first NZ tour. If you're into the folk guitar of Tallest Man on Earth or the lyrics of Leonard Cohen, you'll be into Nathan Power. Free.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Mable the tram

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay

Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.

Airport control tower

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: Whanganui Airport

Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.

Sunday School @Lucky

When: From 12.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Julie and Satoru. Entry free.

Piano & Poetry

Ingrid Prosser and Colin Decio

When: 2pm

Where: St Paul's Worship Centre, Cooks St

Details: Wanganui Music Society presents an afternoon of music and poetry. Adult $20, seniors $15, school student $5, Music Society member $10. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House, 69 St Hill St, ph 06 349 0511. Tickets also available at the door.

Sunday Grand Jam

When: 6.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St

Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: A German Youth - Using only archival footage, Jean-Gabriel Périot charts the evolution of the Red Army Faction members from impassioned intellectuals to urban guerrillas. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz

Grassroots Singers

When: 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

Slimmers Support Group

Lose weight and keep it off

When: 5pm

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613

Art classes

When: 6pm

Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place

Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery

session please ring Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.

Target shooting

When: 7pm

Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St

Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon.

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Organ Concert

When: 12.15-12.45pm

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St

Details: Free lunchtime concert with Howard Smith. Koha appreciated.



If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, July 4 to Wednesday, July 10, is noon Tuesday, July 2.