The Wanganui Model Railway & Engineering Society was formed in 1995 from the merging of the Wanganui Model Engineering Society and the Wanganui Railway Modellers Club. Open days at their Gonville club rooms allow visitors access to a range of miniature railways and other working models. They will be holding an open day this Saturday and a gold coin gains entry into fun miniature worlds.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
Beginners to established artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Merata: How Mum Decolonised The Screen. Hipa Mita's documentary portrait of his mother - pioneering filmmaker Merata Mita. Limited door sales, $10 entry. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Meditation
When: 6pm-7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay
Details: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre. Suggested donation $12.
Kane Strang Solo Tour
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Tickets $15 from undertheradar
FRIDAY
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Psychic Maps and the Fuzzies
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Psychic Maps and the Fuzzies hit Whanganui for the first time with one time Scuzzbucket The Holy Loner in support. Tickets $15-$20 from undertheradar
Hobnail
When: 8pm
Where: Marton Players Theatre
Details: Well-travelled NZ band Hobnail kick off their national tour and album release in Marton. Tickets $25 from eventfinda. Door sales available.
SATURDAY
River Traders' Market
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Wanganui Model Railway Open Day
When: 1-4pm.
Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd
Details: Gold coin entry. See model railway displays.
Pauline's Gallery and Studio Open Day
When: 10am-4pm
Where: 4 Barrack St, Aramoho
Details: Award-winning Whanganui artist Pauline Allomes welcomes visitors to her cottage gallery.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 10am-noon
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - For anyone interested in toy libraries.
Walking tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site.
Nathan Power at Lucky Bar
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Australian singer/songwriter on first NZ tour. If you're into the folk guitar of Tallest Man on Earth or the lyrics of Leonard Cohen, you'll be into Nathan Power. Free.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Mable the tram
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Tram Shed, 27 Taupo Quay
Details: Take a ride on the No 12 vintage electric tram, $2.
Airport control tower
When: 1pm-3pm
Where: Whanganui Airport
Details: Viewings of top floor control cab. Koha. Contact Lynn 021 055 5476.
Sunday School @Lucky
When: From 12.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Julie and Satoru. Entry free.
Piano & Poetry
Ingrid Prosser and Colin Decio
When: 2pm
Where: St Paul's Worship Centre, Cooks St
Details: Wanganui Music Society presents an afternoon of music and poetry. Adult $20, seniors $15, school student $5, Music Society member $10. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House, 69 St Hill St, ph 06 349 0511. Tickets also available at the door.
Sunday Grand Jam
When: 6.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel Irish bar, St Hill St
Details: Free. A relaxed sing-around session for acoustic musicians, singers and listeners. All abilities and styles of music.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: A German Youth - Using only archival footage, Jean-Gabriel Périot charts the evolution of the Red Army Faction members from impassioned intellectuals to urban guerrillas. See whanganuifilmsociety.org.nz
Grassroots Singers
When: 6.30pm
Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
Details: We welcome new (and current) singers. Ph Mary Ann, 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
Slimmers Support Group
Lose weight and keep it off
When: 5pm
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly. Inquiries: Ngaire, 06 347 1613
Art classes
When: 6pm
Where: Cooks Gallery, Trafalgar Place
Details: Anyone interested in a weekly, evening drawing/painting/embroidery
session please ring Lorraine 027 338 8606 or 344 2702.
Target shooting
When: 7pm
Where: Old RSA shooting range underneath The Barracks in St Hill St
Details: RSA Target Shooting Wanganui smallbore club welcomes new members aged 13-plus. $10 start fee. Contact Graeme Simpson on 06 343 2772 or 020 408 19670.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon.
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: Novice and experienced knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Organ Concert
When: 12.15-12.45pm
Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St
Details: Free lunchtime concert with Howard Smith. Koha appreciated.
