Winter Energy Payments, introduced by the Government in 2018 have been extended this year and Whanganui support agencies say their clients have noticed the difference.

"The feedback has been positive," says Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm.

"I've heard of a couple of people who have opted out of receiving the payments because they don't think they need them."

Superannuitants and those receiving other benefits get the payments via Work and Income and Malcolm said some people had not realised what the extra amount was for.

Those who qualify are receiving the subsidy from May 1 until October 1 this year while it was paid from July to September last year.

Eligible single people with no dependents receive $20.46 a week, and couples or people with dependent children get $31.82 to help with the cost of heating homes during winter.

"It gives people peace of mind that they can keep their homes warmer without worrying about huge power bills.

"They haven't received their biggest bill of the year yet but knowing they have that bit extra to cover it means they are not worrying as much."

Rent prices have increased dramatically in Whanganui, says Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm. Photo / File

Although the payments provide peace of mind for some, Malcolm said those living in poorly insulated housing with inefficient heating would still struggle.

"Rent prices have increased dramatically in Whanganui and it is to be hoped that landlords are all complying with the insulation regulations."

Ceiling and underfloor insulation will be compulsory in all rental homes from July 1 this year and landlords who have not complied by that date will face fines of up to $4000.

Whanganui People's Centre manager Sharon Semple said she is aware that the Winter Energy Payment is sometimes used on other things.

"When you're living on a benefit, there's never enough so that bit extra might be used to pay for something else like food or a doctor visit which are necessary but not what the money is tagged for.

"I advise people to budget the money to keep themselves warm because that's what it's for."

Semple said she applauds the Government's introduction of the Winter Energy Payments.

"It shows a good understanding of where the need is but I'm concerned that it seems like an increase in income for people who are struggling and when the payments end in October, it will feel like a decrease."

A good option she says is for people to arrange a fixed weekly payment with their power company and if they build up credit when the weather is warmer, they can ask to have the amount refunded later.

"The main thing is to keep warm through the winter and make sure those costs are covered."

Semple said it is disappointing to hear that some landlords have recently asked her clients for rent increases.

"They are big increases too and our clients are afraid to challenge them because of the housing shortage in Whanganui."

Winter Energy Payments - What you need to know

If you are receiving MSD payments, you don't need to apply to receive the payment. It will be paid automatically to everyone getting NZ Super, Veteran's Pension, Jobseeker Support, Jobseeker Support Student Hardship, Emergency Benefit and Emergency Maintenance Allowance, Sole Parent Support, Supported Living Payment or a Youth Service Payment. People can choose to opt out of getting it.

The payment doesn't affect other payments from MSD or your income-related rent and is a non-taxable payment.

If you wish to apply for the payment, go to the Work and Income page or call 0800 559 009.

Insulation standards for rental properties

If you are a tenant or landlord visit the Tenancy Services website or call 0800 836 262 to find out more about your rights and responsibilities.