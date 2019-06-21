Children wearing wigs of all shapes and lengths came out to make a statement on Wednesday to raise funds for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Now in its fourth year, four Whanganui primary schools and one Early Childhood centre participated in Wig Wednesday.

Brunswick School encouraged their students to get involved with the fundraiser by wearing wigs all day and bringing a gold coin donation.

"We have always had a high percentage of our school get involved with Wig Wednesday," Brunswick school office administrator Judy Huthnance said.

Advertisement

Amelia Bennett, a cancer survivor and a student at Brunswick school wore a wig and brought her beads of courage to school to show the other children.

The school raised $124.80 to go towards research for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Leah Smith, a teacher at Tawhero school said students were wearing wigs and crazy hair with an assembly held to show off their hair.

PAUA Early Childhood Home Based Care Service, Upokongaro School and Whangaehu School also participated in Wig Wednesday to raise funds.

Communications manager for the Child Cancer Foundation, Jackie Gray-Parker, said they were grateful for all the support they received from anyone participating as the foundation does not receive any government funding.

"It's always wonderful when schools and their children participate as they really tend to get into the spirit of things and champion our message which helps spread awareness and raise funds," she said.

Gray-Parker said this year 500 plus schools, businesses and organisations registered for Wig Wednesday.

"It's safe to say that Wig Wednesday simply wouldn't be as successful as it is without this support and we are incredibly thankful for their involvement," she said.