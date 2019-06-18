Urban Search and Rescue team members from across the lower North Island were put through their paces in a height training exercise in Whanganui on Tuesday.

Eight Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) crew members from Wellington, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Whanganui took part in the training afternoon at Seales Winslow's Kelvin Street site.

The team members were harnessed up to lines and worked off silos for the exercise.

Central squad leader Aaron Summerhays said the training is useful when encountering difficult situations in the field.

Advertisement

"Anything technical that needs a little bit more expertise, we've got a lot of gear on site so we can go cover working between two buildings, change of directions, high lines, it's more than the standard line rescue teams."

Any unstable feet or fear of heights was unlikely will all eight participants completing refresher courses on the day.

USAR team members held a line rescue exercise at Seales Winslow in Whanganui.

Summerhays said it's the first time such USAR training has taken place in Whanganui which will be good for those participating.

"It's about changing around so the crew have something different and they don't have a mindset on straight away, so there's more challenge."

The squad leader said USAR is made up of three territories with the northern team based in Auckland, southern based at Christchurch and central located in Palmerston North, which Whanganui crew members are a part of.