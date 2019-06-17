Whanganui motorists are being reminded to be mindful of low morning sun after an accident in Gonville on Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles had to be towed away after drivers collided at the Taupo Quay and Heads Rd intersection.

Whanganui police were called to the scene just before 8.30am where they discovered that no one had been injured in the accident.

Sergeant Colin Wright said neither vehicle could be driven following the crash.

"They were both extensively damaged. Both were disabled at the scene and they've been towed away," he said.

Wright also said it was a good opportunity to remind people to drive to the conditions.

"At that time of the morning, be mindful of low sun. We haven't seen much of the sun lately, but in the morning and in the evenings when the sun's rising and setting, be extra careful."

The outcome of the crash is yet to be decided, but it is not expected to be anything major.