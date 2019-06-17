Whanganui High School has changed the names of some of its buildings and taken on additional names for others.

Vogel Gym has been renamed Te Ihi, Seddon Gym has changed to Te Wehi, and Reeves Gym is now known as Te Mana.

In a school newsletter, principal Martin McAllen said the new names translated to excitement, awesome and prestige.

The Ballance Courtyard will be changed to The Courtyard, while the Deans' House won't be changed but will adopt Te Whare Kaiārahi into the name.

He said there was a consultation process which included school staff, students and parents.

When contacted by the Chronicle for more information and comment on the name changes, the school said McAllen was not available for comment until later in the week.

"Given the purpose of the gymnasiums, these are accurate reflections of the results that are produced," McAllen said in the newsletter.

"Not just sporting results but also parent/teacher conferences, collective gatherings and so on."