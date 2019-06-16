A fire investigator has been at the site of a Rangitīkei home that was badly damaged by a fire that is being treated as suspicious.

Marton fire crews arrived at the address on Makirikiri Rd in Crofton, two kilometres from Marton, to find the house well involved in fire at approximately 9.45pm on Saturday.

Central fire communications shift manager Carlos Dempsey said crews requested further resources from Bulls and Whanganui for additional help fighting the fire.

"We had crews there until just after midnight," Dempsey said.

Advertisement

"The fire is being treated as suspicious. A fire investigator has been on the scene most of the day today (Sunday). There are no reports of injuries or anything like that."